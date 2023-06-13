LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The state tourism industry wants schools to reopen after Labor Day, and the K-12 lobby is fighting hard to repeal the mandate.

Now, there is talk of a compromise.

“It might not be popular but I do believe the education of our children is probably a little bit higher on my concern list than vacations,” said education lobbyist Peter Spadafore.

It looks like the Democratic votes are there to repeal the mandatory Labor Day law giving local schools the option on went to start classes.

“If we’re going to start before Labor Day, maybe no school on Monday and Friday and focus on Tuesday through Thursday in August and have a chance for many families to get that last vacation in,” Spadafore said.

According to Justin Winslow with the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, the tourism industry is mainly focused on stopping the Labor Day rule from being repealed.

Compromise is the name of the game at the capitol but the K-12 lobby says this about that.

The House education committee will vote on the issue later this week.