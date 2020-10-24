County clerk explains early voting process

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County Clerk, Bark Byrum said her office has been getting many phone calls from voters about voting.

So people who wish to vote early can go to their local clerk’s office or local township office.

Voters will be given an absentee ballot to fill out on location or at home.

Unlike in some other states, the early voting ballot is not counted through the tabulator and will not be counted before Election Day.

The ballot can be placed in a ballot drop-off box or returned to the clerk.