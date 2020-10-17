Couple with special needs loves with boundaries

Their love is patient. Their love is kind.

And it knows no distance.

Despite their challenges, Cody Hytinen and Lisa Baker love without limits.

People with down syndrome need to be loved and accepted for who they are.

The couple has been living apart since they met four years ago at the villages of Noah’s Landing, which is a part of a non-profit called Noah’s Ark of Central Florida. It provides a community for men and women living with disabilities.

Lisa is planning to move to West Michigan t be with Cody permanently.

His parents started this Go-Fund-Me to help them find their dream home, a placed loved ones say will make them feel like the King and Queen they are.