LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday refused to review a lower court’s decision to disallow expert testimony on memory loss in the trial of former Michigan State University gymnastics coach, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
Kathie Klages stands accused of two counts of lying to a peace officer – a felony and a misdemeanor. The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
During the investigation into the hundreds of sexual assaults committed by Nassar on MSU’s campus, Klages denied to law enforcement that she had been told prior to 2016 of Nassar’s sexual misconduct. Witnesses have said they reported Nassar’s sexual abuse to Klages more than 20 years ago.
Ingham County Circuit Court held a hearing Wednesday and decided that the defense’s expert witness, Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, was not necessary to explain matters related to memory as these were the kinds of decisions a jury would be able to address without an expert.
Klages’ attorney filed a motion Thursday asking the Court of Appeals to overturn Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk’s decision. However, the appellate court denied the motion, siding with the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
Klages’ trial is set to begin Monday.
Court decides against testimony in trial of former MSU gymnastics coach
