LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request to review a decision overturning the convictions and sentences of Kathie Klages.

Klages was convicted of lying to authorities when they were investigating the sexual assaults by Larry Nassar at Michigan State.

She was sentenced in August of 2020 when a jury found her guilty of lying about when she knew of Nassar’s abuse.

However, the Court of Appeals in Michigan overturned those convictions on Dec. 21, saying that there was not enough evidence that she made a false or misleading statement to police, Nessel said.

Nessel wanted the Supreme Court to review that decision from the Court of Appeals in December, but they declined, leaving Klages’ convictions thrown out.

“The Court’s decision leaves in place dangerous precedent for prosecutions. In my view, the jury rightly convicted Klages of making false statements that were material to the investigation conducted by my department’s special agents. Absent review by the Michigan Supreme Court, the damaging ruling from the Court of Appeals has the potential to affect all future police investigations.”