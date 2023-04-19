LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Court of Claims has denied a motion calling for a restraining order in a case involving open carry.

Michigan Open Carry and Great Lakes Gun Rights filed suit against both chambers of the Michigan Legislature, saying lawmakers violated the Open Meetings Act.

Michigan Open Carry claimed that they were denied the opportunity to speak to lawmakers during Committee hearings on gun safety.

However, the group did testify. Twice.

“In its opinion and order, the Court explained that the “meetings at issue have occurred over the span of nearly two months, and so plaintiffs have had ample time to file this lawsuit and provide defendants with notice of their request for injunctive relief,” the Court of Claims said in a press release.