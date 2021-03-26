Court of Appeals challenges Michigan judge on bump stock decision

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A federal appeals court has contradicted a Michigan judge who chose not to block the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks.

Bump stocks are devices that can be attached to semiautomatic weapons to make it easier to fire them rapidly. The ban was a response to the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, in which the gunman had attached bump stocks to rifles and fired on people at a nearby concert.

A lawsuit challenging the ban reached the courtroom of Federal Judge Paul Maloney in western Michigan in 2019. He turned down an injunction that would have stopped the ban.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday that Maloney should have stopped the ban. It says Congress has the power to change criminal laws, not the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The court also ruled that a bump stock does not qualify as a machine gun.

The case will now return to Maloney’s court.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal of the bump stock ban last year, but that was only a procedural step in a case that was not fully developed. Justice Neil Gorsuch said at the time that the delay in addressing the issue “should not be mistaken for lack of concern.”

