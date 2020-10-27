Court of Claims upholds Election Day open carry of guns

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

DETROIT (WLNS) — A judge on the Michigan Court of Claims is upholding the open carry of guns to polling places on Election Day.

This decision comes after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday Oct. 19 that people would not be allowed to openly carry guns in a polling place.

That included in any hallway used by voters to enter or exit, or within 100 feet of any entrance to a building in which a polling place, clerk’s office and absent voter counting boards is located on Election Day.

In Michigan, an individual’s ability to carry a firearm depends on several factors, such as whether they are licensed to carry a concealed weapon or is exempt from licensure; the location; whether the weapon is concealed or openly carried; and other circumstances.

The Secretary of State, Benson, wrote in her move to ban guns at polling places that the “presence of firearms at the polling place, clerk’s office(s), or absent voter counting board may cause disruption, fear, or intimidation for voters, election workers, and others present.”

Benson said that without clear standards, “there is potential for confusion and uneven application of legal requirements for Michigan’s 1,600 election officials, 30,000 election inspectors, 8 million registered voters, and thousands of challengers and poll watchers on Election Day.”

Benson’s move to ban guns failed after several Michigan gun groups filed the request for a preliminary injunction on the order, which the court approved.