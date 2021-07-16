Court officers remove squatters from Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police have removed the people living in a home on Osband Avenue in Lansing, following a court order on Wednesday.

Court officers were at the home around 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, the people who were living in the home are still in the area,

Officers say if they are on the property after today without the court, they can be arrested for trespassing.

6 News will continue to follow this story, and bring any updates that develop.