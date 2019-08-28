COURT: Prison for father who admitted imprisoning five kids

A Lansing father convicted of locking his five kids into a room has been sentenced to prison.

Yenier Conde will serve up to 120 months behind bars.

According to police the children were punished with whippings and confined to a dark, locked bedroom described as a “dungeon.”

At times, the children were locked in the room for days without food or water.

Conde was charged with child abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

The abuse allegedly occurred for several years and was discovered in 2017.

Conde and his then-wife, Sarah Conde, were charged last year after police said they locked their children in a dark bedroom that a detective likened to a “dungeon.”

Their parental rights were later terminated.

Sarah Conde pleaded guilty in June to one count of second-degree child abuse.





