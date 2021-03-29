Court reinstates claim against major Michigan drug companies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A claim against major drug companies in Michigan has been re-instated following action taken by Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The announcement comes after Nessel in 2019 filed a lawsuit against Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Walgreens for their lack of oversight of the distribution and sale of opioid products, according to the attorney general’s office.

Michigan’s lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court was heard by Judge Patricia Perez Fresard, who granted a motion filed by Nessel Monday, March 29.

“We appreciate the court determining our claim of statutory nuisance against these companies is appropriate to proceed,” Nessel said in a press release. “This ruling reflects some of the hard work going on every day in my office and beyond to hold those with shared responsibility for the opioid epidemic accountable.”

The suit alleges these companies knowingly participated in the illegal distribution of prescription opioids purchased by Michigan residents and are liable to the State of Michigan under the Drug Dealer Liability Act as well as statutory nuisance grounds.

A copy of Judge Fresard’s order is available here.

A copy of the complaint filed in December is available here.