Court rejects lawsuit by blind woman against credit unions

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A blind woman who challenged two Michigan credit unions over use of their websites can’t sue them because she’s not eligible to become a member anyway.

A federal appeals court says Karla Brintley has no standing to sue Aeroquip Credit Union in Jackson and Belle River Community Credit Union in St. Clair County, even if her arguments might have merit. The court on Tuesday overturned a decision by federal Judge Arthur Tarnow.

Brintley in 2017 accused the credit unions of violating federal law because their websites weren’t compatible with a screen reader used by the blind. But the appeals court says she didn’t personally suffer an injury because she’s not eligible to use their services.

Judge Jeffrey Sutton says “mere indignation” and “affront” aren’t enough to sue.