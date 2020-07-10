COVID-19 and public pools and beaches

Are you headed to a public beach or pool this summer but worried about the coronavirus pandemic?

According to the CDC, “There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can spread to people through water in these places.” The CDC says, “The virus is thought to spread mostly person-to-person, by respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.”

The CDC recommends steps to reduce your risk of getting the coronavirus while at public beaches and pools.

CDC TIPS:

Stay 6 feet away from people you don’t live with while you’re in and out of the water

Wear a face covering when you’re not in the water, and bring an extra mask in case one gets wet

Don’t share food, equipment, or toys with people you don’t live with

Bring hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes

Wash your hands before and after you enter swim areas and before and after you eat or drink

For more tips from the CDC see : https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/beaches-pools.html