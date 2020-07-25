COVID-19 cases increasing in Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The daily cumulative count for positive COVID cases in Jackson County has been steadily increasing since the end of June, the Jackson County Health Department reports.

According to health officials, case totaled 484 on June 30 and 594 on July 24.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports people hospitalized with a positive COVID diagnosis on their webpage every Wednesday and as of July 22, there were five people hospitalized with COVID, which was up from the week before.

Overall, Michigan numbers have been increasing and reflect rising counts nationwide. As discussions about schools re-opening continue, this is of great concern to our community.

In Jackson County, COVID-19 have been traced to activities such as:

· Travel both domestically and internationally of our residents, without following proper precautions to avoid the risk of infection (i.e. facemask, social distancing of at least six feet and frequent handwashing).

·Spending time outdoors in public places where there are large groups without a mask. Most of these cases had the intention to social distance, but unexpected crowds such as waiting in line, standing at a counter-service bar or restaurant, or on a crowded beach, happened and then they may have been exposed.

· Attending big events such as family gatherings, parties, or sporting activities. Often times these events take place where individuals who are not from within the same household interact and mingle. These are places where exposures occur.

Rashmi Travis, Health Officer, Jackson County Health Department issued a statement urging people to stop and think before going out and socializing.

“While we recognize it is summer and individuals want to be traveling and/or socializing, we are in the midst of a pandemic and it is critical for individuals to question if they need to travel, attend a social event or attend crowded gatherings. It is also important for individuals to exercise safe practices by wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing.”

Before traveling anywhere, consider the travel safety tips available online through the Centers for Disease Control. It is important to understand that just because an event is held outdoors; it does not always make it safe.

Virus droplets can travel at least 6 feet which is why facemasks are recommended. In addition, it is estimated around 40% (4 out of 10) of the people infected with COVID are asymptomatic, meaning they can pass the virus on to others and never exhibit symptoms.

Unless a person has been identified as a contact and gets tested, they may never know they have the virus and could potentially infect many people in their daily activities without realizing what they are doing.

The health department also issued a guide to dealing with the emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Resources for coping can be found on the Health Department webpage devoted to Coping Mentally with the Stress of COVID-19.