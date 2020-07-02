COVID-19 cases on the rise in Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — With the number of coronavirus cases rising in 38 states and the U.S. hitting an all-time high of 50,000 cases reported in one day Wednesday, Jackson is also seeing an increase in cases.

According to state data, there are currently 307 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Jackson County, Michigan. Compared to May 1, 2020, the COVID-19 rate was 225 cases per 100,000 residents.

According to county officials, these higher numbers have been linked with early reopening plans as well as individuals not following the recommended safety measures of social distancing and wearing masks when out and about in their community.

In Jackson County, a recent cluster of new cases was identified in the county due to travel outside of Michigan. County officials are advising people to take the following precautions:

If you must travel to one of the current high-risk states, PLEASE wear a facemask, wash your hands every 1-2 hours and maintain a distance of at least six feet from people who are not in your household.

While traveling on an airplane, bus, van, or train which is a major high risk activity because you are breathing air in a closed space, PLEASE wear your mask and avoid activities such as eating and drinking.

If you have traveled, be particularly careful to look out for even mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue, muscle aches, low grade fever, or runny nose. Get yourself tested if you experience any of these symptoms and do not shrug them off thinking it is jet lag or the result of a long drive.

To protect yourself and your friends and family, look at the travel safety tips available online through the Centers for Disease Control. You can also check the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker for the most recent graphs of the place that you are visiting to learn how coronavirus has been spreading there in the past 7 days.

Jackson County cases (shown in table below) are reported daily by noon on the county’s webpage located at www.mijackson.org/hd on the Coronavirus page.

The numbers on May 1, 2020, are also included as a comparison before any holidays or parties occurred for Memorial Day Celebrations and before any spring or summer activities began to give an indication of spread in Jackson County.