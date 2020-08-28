COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported more than 100,000 total cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

There are 741 new cases and six additional deaths, bringing the state total to 100,699 with 6,446 deaths.

Today in university news, the University of Michigan is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 in its residence halls as students move into campus, according to the student paper, The Michigan Daily.

According to the University of Michigan’s COVID-19 dashboard, 106 U-M students have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 8 with 184 non-students testing positive. The dashboard says 3,623 students have been tested for COVID-19 since March 8.

The COVID-19 report comes as Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared August as Immunization Awareness Month and Pet Immunization Awareness Month.

“As Michiganders continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and as we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, we must do everything we can to keep people healthy and safe,” Governor Whitmer said.

Governor Whitmer urged Michiganders to get their flu shots this week and showed how easy it is by getting her flu shot on air. After an estimated 3.2 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine last year, the governor is setting a goal of achieving a 33 percent increase in flu vaccination this season, which means more than 1 million people over last flu season.

In addition, Gov. Whitmer today announced a $25 million grant program for personal protective equipment (PPE) that will allow medical facilities and other providers to keep their staff and patients safe, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

The grant will assist facilities facing increased costs for PPE as they provide critical services to Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.