COVID-19 cases top 60,000 in state

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The state is reporting a dramatic drop in new confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19.

There are now 60,064 confirmed cases in the state, an increase of 74 cases in the past day. The number of deaths directly related to COVID-19 increased by just 2 cases, to a total of 5,772.

The Associated Press is reporting that African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March.

Eleven percent of African Americans say they were close with someone who has died compared with 5% of Americans overall and 4% of white Americans.

That’s according to an analysis of three COVID Impact surveys conducted between April and June.

The polls also show the racial gap is equally striking in some cities and states hit especially hard by the virus.

In Louisiana, for example, 16% of black adults are close with someone who has died compared with 6% of white adults.