COVID-19 cases top 97K in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State officials confirmed there are now 97,660 total coronavirus cases and 6,397 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. Those numbers are an increase of 868 cases and four deaths from Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number today. Sunday, the department confirmed 96,792 cases and 6,393 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to update the state’s efforts to curb the pandemic during a live news briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it live online at WLNS.com and on WLNS-TV 6.

Eastern Michigan University says students cannot move into dorms on campus for at least three weeks and classes will remain online during that period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The school said in a news release Monday that residence halls will remain closed through Sept. 17.

Classes are set to begin Aug. 31 but will be online through Sept. 20. Eastern Michigan president James Smith says the health, safety and well-being of the campus community were paramount in the decision to restrict campus activities.

Eastern Michigan has about 18,000 students.