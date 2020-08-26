COVID-19 cases top 99,000 in Michigan today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 761 new cases and 7 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan, bringing the state total to 99,200 cases.

There’s a total of 6,424 deaths in the state.

In school news today, Michigan State University is expected to welcome students back to live on campus for the upcoming fall semester beginning this weekend. Things will look a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 6 News’ Kiyerra Lake reports:

On Sun. Aug. 31 and Mon. Sept 1, students can start moving into the dorms. According to the university website, move-in times are scheduled and limited across the buildings.

Students and their families will be given a 30-minute time limit. A goal for the university is to have social distancing and avoid congestion.

During a normal school year, MSU has room to house around 14,500 students in on-campus housing. Due to the pandemic, new restrictions by the university were put in place and now, less than 2,000 students will be moving in.

Those students who will be moving into the dorms had to fill out an application and tell the university why they needed to stay on campus.

What’s new for some Michigan students in the Lansing School District this week are workspaces during school hours for children learning from home.

The Lansing Parks and Recreation Department will offer limited spaces for children in kindergarten through sixth grade at 200 North Foster Avenue.

“The City of Lansing will offer a number of spaces at Foster Community Center for children who cannot be home alone while their parents are working,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We must all work together to ensure that our children are successful and have access to an adequate online learning environment.”

The workspaces were announced Tuesday by Mayor Schor as a partnership between the City of Lansing and the Lansing School District.

All participants and staff must wear masks, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing guidelines recommend by the CDC.