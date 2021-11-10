COVID-19 closes Brighton elementary, Howell Township Hall

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases between staff and students, the next two weeks of learning for Hornung Elementary School will be done virtually.

According to WHMI, a letter was sent out on Tuesday to parents, with Superintendent Matthew Outlaw saying that there will be a 14 day “temporary pause on in-person instruction for the entire Hornung Elementary School to prevent additional exposure and cases.”

Additionally, with Thanksgiving break coming up, students will not return to classes in person until Nov. 30.

Disruption to the learning environment as a result of the exclusion of close contacts. Cases have not been isolated to an individual classroom or grade, so we are seeing student exclusions in numerous classrooms across the school. In addition to the challenges created for parents and staff, these exclusions have impacted the consistency and quality of the education being delivered to our students.” Superintendent Matthew Outlaw

Last week, WHMI reported that at least two classrooms from Hornung were picking back up virtual learning.

Hornung Elementary made an appearance on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services list of school outbreaks, with 14 positive cases between staff and students.

The elementary school is not the only Livingston County establishment facing challenges from the pandemic.

WHMI reports that Howell Township Hall is closed to the public until Monday, Nov. 22, according to a notice on the township website.

Supervisor Mike Coddington told WHMI they recently had an employee test positive for COVID.

Coddington stated the township is taking precautions to protect all of the employees and the public from exposure by closing the Howell Township Hall and having it sanitized.

The Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Monday was cancelled, being rescheduled for Nov. 22.