COVID-19 contributing to job-related stress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new poll finds 25% of American workers have thought about quitting their jobs amid the pandemic, and it has increased their stress.

The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Poll shows 7 in 10 workers surveyed said juggling their jobs and other responsibilities is a source of stress.

Fear of getting sick is the top concern for those working outside of the home.

But there is some good news.

Work places seem to be responding to emplyoee concerns.

The poll finds 57% of workers asked said their employer is doing the right amount in response to the pandemic and 22% said their employer is going above and beyond.

Only 18% said their employer is falling short.