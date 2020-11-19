Covid-19 daily cases pass pandemic peak in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Courtland Keteyian is a lead doctor at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson. He’s been fighting the disease up close all year, and now he calls the rise in cases significant, even compared to the spring.

“In Jackson County the highest per day positive counts of cases was somewhere in the 20s to 25 range, and now we are getting a 100, and 140 plus per day,” said Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Dr. Courtland Keteyian.

The reason? Experts say more indoor exposure, and a bit of Covid-19 fatigue.

“People getting together, and relaxing restrictions on people getting together, and things like that are having a definite impact,” said Dr. Keteyian.

At Henry Ford hospital in Jackson there is an entire floor designated to Covid-19 patients where there are currently 40 people being treated, and while the disease is widespread, so too are the ages of patients.

“Certainly, opening schools, and with young adults working, things like that there are more of those cases now that we are seeing.”

The good news is doctors here say they are seeing less critical patients. They are citing better treatment plans, and resources. Now, with news of a vaccine, Doctor Keteyian is urging people to remain vigilant, and when a vaccine is finally available don’t be afraid to get it.

“This is really an opportunity to help intervene in a way that’s going to really put an end to this, and so it’s really just sort of head down for a few more months, and really just do our best, and I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We just need to get there,” said Dr. Keteyian.

Experts also say if you are showing symptoms to call your doctor, to get tested right away. If you are around someone who tested positive make sure to quarantine for 14 days.