COVID-19 deaths continue to slow in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 57,532 total coronavirus cases and 5,516 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

That is an increase of 135 cases and 25 deaths from Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number right around 3:00 p.m. today.

Sunday, the department said there are 57,397 confirmed cases and 5,491 COVID-19 related deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 11,058 cases and 1,375 deaths, Wayne County has 9,388 cases and 1,088 deaths, and Oakland County has 8,407 cases and 992 deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 740 cases and 26 deaths while Jackson County has 448 cases and 28 deaths.