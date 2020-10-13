COVID-19 exposure at Michigan casino

Manistee, Mich. (WLNS) — The Little River Casino Resort is reporting one person who was on-site October 9, 10 and 12, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
The person was contract-traced and noted to have been on the property at the following times:
October 12: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., October 10: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and October 9: 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As a result of the positive case announcement, the Little River Casino Resort has taken the following measures in response:
- Team members with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property.
- All team members identified through contract tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine and remain off-property until a negative COVID-19 test result is received
- Guests of the property who are identified to have been in close contact with a positive case are notified by the District Health Department
For the most up-to-date info, go to the COVID-19 Health and Safety Program site: https://www.lcr.com/healthsafety