COVID-19 exposure at Michigan casino

Manistee, Mich. (WLNS) — The Little River Casino Resort is reporting one person who was on-site October 9, 10 and 12, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

The person was contract-traced and noted to have been on the property at the following times:

October 12: 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., October 10: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and October 9: 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a result of the positive case announcement, the Little River Casino Resort has taken the following measures in response:

Team members with a positive test result are required to self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and be asymptomatic for 24 hours without the aid of any medications before returning to the property.

All team members identified through contract tracing in close contact with a positive case are notified immediately, required to self-quarantine and remain off-property until a negative COVID-19 test result is received

Guests of the property who are identified to have been in close contact with a positive case are notified by the District Health Department

For the most up-to-date info, go to the COVID-19 Health and Safety Program site: https://www.lcr.com/healthsafety