COVID-19 exposure found at Jackson County volleyball event

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – There is a warning tonight about possible exposure to COVID-19 during a recent sand volleyball tournament in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department is advising anyone who might have played or attended the event, held July 26 at Gottschalk Park in Concord, that they may have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COFID-19,

Symptoms would typically show up 2-4 days after exposure.

Health officials add that there may have been people in at the event who reside outside of Jackson County and may not have been identified as close contacts, but may have had risk of exposure.

The Health Department is asking people who attended either of these events and have had symptoms, to call the Jackson Health Department at (517) 788-4420, option 9 and leave a message.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 disease include fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. Other less common symptoms are losing your sense of taste or smell, headaches, and stomach or intestinal issues.