COVID-19 grounds Jackson’s Hot Air Jubilee

Jackson, MI (WLNS) – One of the most popular events of the summer is taking a break.

The 2020 Hot Air Jubilee that was initially scheduled for July 23-26, 2020 has been postponed until July 22-25, 2021.

Event organizers said, in a news release, that the reality of COVID-19 puts the highest priority on the safety and health of guests, participants, staff, volunteers, and community.

They add that even though some of the restrictions are beginning to ease, there are still too many uncertainties to guarantee, without hesitation, the health and safety of the community and the thousands of people that gather at Ella Sharp Park for the event.