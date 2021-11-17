COVID-19 has mid-Michigan hospitals running out of beds and staff

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the CDC, Michigan is the worst hotspot for COVID-19 in the country.

Several hospitals are reporting they are near or at capacity, including Memorial Healthcare.

Hospital president Brian Long said there are a few different reasons why the hospital is at capacity.

One of them is that more patients coming in.

“Right now, the area that’s most stressed of course is that covid area but because of that large volume across the organization whether it’s the ED, General Medical, or COVID really the whole system at this point is getting to its max,” Long said.

The other reason is staffing issues.

“We have two issues in staffing. One is just the staffing availability and the ability to staff on a regular basis and of course, if you add to that those that are out for illness themselves that’s just kind of sets up to be a perfect storm if you will,” Long said.

However, other hospitals say staffing is not why they’re at capacity. Health officials at Sparrow’s Lansing Hospital say it’s at 98% capacity because of more patients and not less staff.

The President of Healthcare Operations at Henry Ford Health Systems, Bob Riney, said about 400 workers quit because of the vaccine requirement.

That hospital says there are already new hires to fill those positions.

All three health care systems: Sparrow, Memorial, and Henry Ford have had to postpone elected procedures because of their capacity.

“If we don’t curb the current curve of covid inpatient hospitalizations there are only so many team members and so many beds in a community and the math will not work. And we will have to curtail other operations,” Riney said.