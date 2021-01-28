Covid-19 hazard pay checks for teachers and staff to be mailed out in February

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Michigan teachers and school staffers can expect to get hazard pay checks by the end of February due to their work during the covid-19 pandemic.

The “My Classroom Heroes” grants are part of the bi-partisan budget deal from last October.

State officials say employees must have worked 75% of the school year before they were closed on April 2nd to qualify.

K-through-12 teachers – both full-time and part-time – will get $500 checks, while paraprofessionals, aides, and non-instructional staff will get $250 checks.

The grants are not intended for substitute teachers or for school administrators.

The checks are scheduled to be mailed out by February 25.