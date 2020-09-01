COVID-19 is shifting Michiganders’ travel plans

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted many vacation plans. But for some parts of the state, business has been better than expected.

Dave Lorenz with Travel Michigan says many people are prioritizing safety. He says they want to know that they are going to be safe– and thanks to the state’s coronavirus response, many people are keeping Michigan on their list of travel destinations.

“”We’ve seen a lot of people from out of state come into Michigan. I think a few factors came into play there. People know that we’re taking safety precautions seriously. We have a mask law in place, an executive order,” Lorenz said. “And research shows that most people in America will only feel comfortable going to places with mask expectations.”

Now it’s important to note, many cities that rely on large gatherings are still struggling.

The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau tells me the ban on large gatherings is really hurting businesses. For the month of July, hotel occupancy is down nearly 20% compared to last year.

