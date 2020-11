WLNS — Across the county, mental health experts are bracing for a grief pandemic.

Many people have a lot of trouble moving forward after losing a loved one, with more on what’s known as “complicated grief.”

These photos are a glimpse into the life of Eric Muldberg and what he had ahead of him.

But in 2004, the 13-year-old died of cancer, leaving his mother Stephanie, overwhelmed by his unimaginable loss.