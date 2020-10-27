COVID-19 numbers: 2,367 cases, 28 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases are surging in the state of Michigan and across the United States with today’s report of 2,367 new cases.

The state health department on Monday reported Region six (the Traverse City area) had the most new outbreaks in the past week with 24 outbreaks. More than one-third of the outbreaks were traced to K-12 school programs and classroom settings.

Locally in Mid-Michigan, four new K-12 school outbreaks were identified in the past week.

The United States has now seen more than 226,000 COVID-19 deaths, as daily fatalities due to the virus are rising again and the country continues to battle a surge in new cases.

The situation in Utah’s hospitals is increasingly dire. Experts are warning that doctors may soon need to confront the unthinkable: rationing health care as beds fill up and staff are stretched thin. In Wisconsin, a doctor said it’s never been worse. In Missouri, St. Louis hospitals are filling up at an alarming rate with COVID patients.

They’re just snapshots of the challenges being faced across the nation.

More than 8.7 million cases of the virus have now been confirmed nationwide. In the last week alone, more than 83,000 new cases were reported for two consecutive days – all-time daily highs for the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.