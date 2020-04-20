COVID-19 pandemic hurting farmers across Michigan

Most dairy farmers have been suffering for the last few years. Some thought this year would be the year to turn it around, but COVID-19 has put a lot of hold on things and it may take a while for things to go back to normal.

Dairy farmer Ken Nobis says “different, that’s for sure, just the everyday of operation for business is different than it used to be.”

Farmers are worried because the demand for crops and dairy is down. Dairy farmer Nick Scheurer from Mason says his supply chains are drying up since many of them closed down.

He is also frustrated about how some grocery stores are limiting the amount of purchases because there is no need for that since they have enough milk and dairy products to ship out.

“As inventory builds with no where to go some gets thrown away and that’s what’s frustrating to a lot of people you know at grocery stores they’re limited the amount they purchase but at the same time we’re frustrated because they shouldn’t be limiting it,” he says, “there is plenty of supplies.”