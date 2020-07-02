COVID-19 Positive person worked at weekend Charlotte garage sale

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) – If you visited a particular garage sale outside Charlotte in late June you might have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, the garage sale was at 1748 W. Kalamo Highway between June 26 and June 28.

A person who was working at the garage sale the entire time was symptomatic with COVID-19 and health department officials say people who visited the sale should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or taste, and fatigue.

If these symptoms are new or worsening, individuals should speak with their healthcare provider and seek a test for COVID-19.

People who have been exposed should continue to wear masks when indoors in public, wash their hands frequently, and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after exposure.

Tests for COVID-19 can be located using the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s test site locator at https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

Since it has been several days since the sale, it is unknown whether items purchased at the sale may be infectious.

Individuals who bought items may wish to sanitize their purchases.

Items can be cleaned using a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against the virus that causes COVID-19. This list can be found at https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19.

These disinfectants should be used according to the label. Cloth items may be machine washed and dried.