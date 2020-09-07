COVID-19 Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

No matter what your plans are this Labor Day, health officials say COVID-19 safety needs to be a top priority.



Health Officer Linda Vail, says keep your gatherings small and celebrate as much as you can outside.



She suggests setting up chairs 6 feet apart beforehand and avoiding buffets.



If you are hosting an inside gathering, here in Michigan the rule is you must keep it to no more than 10 people.



For outdoor gatherings, it’s a maximum of 100 people.



While this Labor Day is looking a lot different, Linda Vail says it’s all part of figuring out our new normal.



“it’s not a matter of stopping things, it’s a matter of thinking through and thinking of what you can do and in a safe way. We can socialize, we can have gatherings, they need to be small and we need to take certain precautions.” Said Vail.