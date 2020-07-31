COVID-19 temporarily shuts down brewery in Williamston

Williamston, Mich. (WLNS) — Williamston’s Old Nation Brewing Company will be closed for all service until further notice due to a positive confirmed COVID-19 case among one of its employees, according to a Facebook post by co-owner, Travis Fritts.

The pub closed for indoor seating and dining in March and has been curbside since then. Fritts said, “this was in an effort to ensure that Old Nation was not a potential vector in our local community.”

Fritts said the employee who tested positive followed all PPE, distancing, sanitation and hygiene requirements consistently since transitioning to curbside service in the pub,

The restaurant also instituted PPE and other protocol Brewery-wide on March 18, 2020.

The employee is asymptomatic at this point and has passed screening at every shift, Fritts said.

The employee received the results of the COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon and did not come in for the evening shift. The employee did not work with the public or guests at any time at Old Nation.

The employee will quarantine at home for the recommended time and will not return until all local, State and CDC guidelines have been satisfied. Our thoughts are with this employee and all of our employees right now.

Operations in the production facility have ended until the staff is able to professionally deep clean and sanitize equipment and inventory there.

Although the affected employee did not work with finished brewery inventory, all shipments to distributors will be made from the contract brewery partner in Detroit until professional cleaning is completed. All staff will be tested at no cost to them as often as needed.

The estimated reopening of the restaurant and continuation of curbside service is Friday, August 7 at this point but the staff will await test results from all employees before doing so.



Old Nation’s Novel Coronavirus response plan is available upon request.