COVID-19 testing begins at Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Jackson

At the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Jackson, multi-million dollar renovations are on hold because of COVID-19. This allows the parking lot to become a long term drive through, and walk up testing site.

Today the Center for Family Health partnered with the City of Jackson to inch closer to it’s goal to provide a test to everyone who needs one.

“We really want to be able to reach people who may be for whatever reason can’t get to our downtown site, can’t get to the hospital site, so we thought this would be the perfect site to be a very good neighborhood to reach a lot of people who otherwise might not be able to get tested,” said CEO of the Center for Family Health in Jackson, Molly Kaser.

The Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center says, he hopes this site allows for people to feel more comfortable coming forward to get a test.

“It brings the testing to a familiar site. Where someone may be afraid, or uncomfortable going to another place, they may feel more comfortable to come here to make the arrangements to come here to be tested,” said Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, John Willis.

The Center for Family Health says they have plenty of tests, and there are no real requirements to come by. The center asks that potential patients call the Center for Family Health Hotline ahead of time to set up an appointment. That number is (517) 748-5363.

“The caller will talk with one of our medical staff who will do a screening assessment, and if the screen is needing testing they will be offered an appointment,” said Kaser.

The testing site is open from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday by appointment.