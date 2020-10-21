COVID-19 update: 1,597 cases, 33 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting nearly 1,600 new COVID-19 cases with 33 deaths.

The report comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Michiganders today to wear their masks as cases continue to rise in the Great Lakes State.

“We are now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases. This peak is higher — is higher — than what we saw in April,” the governor said at Wednesday afternoon press conference. “We need to take this seriously. We need to double down on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up to the levels they were at in April at Sparrow Health System, according to Ingham County’s Health Officer.

“I’m seeing a huge surge in hospitalizations right now,” Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail said in an exclusive interview with 6 News.

“I am looking at numbers in Sparrow Health Systems and their COVID Census as they call it; they’re comparable to what we saw in April when we had the most hospitalizations we’ve seen during the pandemic. So that curve went way, way down and is on its way very much back up, and if you look at them on either side of the valley, they’re about the same. So we’re looking at hospitalization rates equivalent to what we were looking at back in April.”

Cases are highest in the Upper Peninsula, Southwest Michigan and West Michigan. Many of the outbreaks are due to school-related environments and college students holding off-campus gatherings.

Outbreaks continue to be documented in long-term care facilities, which have been sites of many COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the pandemic, not just in Michigan, but in other states as well.

Also new today, a research study found wearing a mask can reduce contaminated air from a cough by as much as seven times, according to a newly published study.

Researchers looked at the flow of air caused by coughing and were able to gauge the potential impact of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay found someone’s “cough cloud” was about seven times larger when not wearing a mask. Researchers say an N95 mask cut the cloud size by an astonishing 23 times.

“The presence of a mask drastically reduces this volume and, consequently, significantly cuts down the risk of the infection to the other persons present in the room,” study authors Amit Agrawal and Rajneesh Bhardwaj wrote in their report, published in the Journal Physics of Fluids.