State reports largest COVID-19 case total in one week

Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 3,271 cases of coronavirus today with 18 deaths.

That’s the largest single-day COVID-19 report the state has seen in one week.

The 7-day moving average of COVID-19 case positivity rate is at 5.3%, which is where it was at the end of May and twice what it was in mid-September.

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

In the lower peninsula, cases per 100,000 people are highest in Coldwater in Branch County, and Leoni and Adrian in Jackson County, according to a University of Michigan School of Public Health map.

In the upper peninsula, cases are high in Newberry, Hulbert, Gibbs City, Beechwood, Iron River, Nelma, Matchwood, Bergland and Marenisco.

