State reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 762 new cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 762 new cases and no new deaths deaths due to COVID-19.

The state total cases for COVID-19 has now topped 86,000.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new executive order today, extending the emergency and disaster declaration until September 4, 2020 at 11:59pm.

“We are in a crucial time in our fight against COVID-19, and we must do everything we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis from a second wave,” said Governor Whitmer.

Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new cases over the past several weeks, and daily case counts in late July exceeded 50 cases per million statewide. Michigan’s statewide positivity rate has also increased, from a low of 2% in mid-June to 3.5% in late July.

The increase in cases reflects a national trend: COVID-19 cases are growing or holding steady in 40 states and deaths from COVID-19 are increasing in most of those states as well. While cases in Michigan have increased since June, our numbers are below the national average, with roughly a 3.5% positivity rate in Michigan compared to 9% nationally, and considerably lower than surrounding states.

There is still no deal on a new COVID-19 relief package.

There are also no formal negotiations between the White House and Congressional leaders planned for today.

Pres. Trump could be preparing to take action on his own after negotiations with Congress on a new relief package stalled late last night.

“The president’s first choice is to do a deal, we’ve said that. If we conclude tomorrow that there’s not a compromised position on the major issues the president has alternatives and executive orders,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.



The President said he has executive orders ready to go to address evictions, unemployment insurance and student loans.

As numbers rise, schools become focal point with summer ending

Across the country, COVID-19 cases and deaths are still on the rise.

Schools have become a focal point in the debate over how, when and where it’s safe to re-open public places during a pandemic.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 160,000 lives in the U.S. One widely-used disease model said that number could approach 300,000 by the end of the year.

Researchers at the University of Washington said if most people wore masks, it could save an estimated 70,000 lives.



