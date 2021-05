DeWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – A vaccination clinic will be held later today at the Dewitt Township Community Center thanks to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.

The clinic will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with various openings available throughout the day.

Organizers say, the clinic will be available for anyone 18 years of age and older.

For more information on this vaccination clinic, and others in your area, you can visit our Seen on 6 section of our website at wlns.com.