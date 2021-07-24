COVID cases connected to Faster Horses, officials say get tested if not vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they are investigating COVID-19 cases that are connected to the Faster Horses Music Festival that was held last weekend.

At least 17 cases have been connected to the music festival so far, including some people who were infectious while they were there.

Faster Horses is a three-day country music and camping festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County.

If you were at the festival, you may have been exposed.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms. “

Attendees of Faster Horses are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they have not been fully vaccinated or have been vaccinated, but develop symptoms.