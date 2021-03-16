Covid relief is on the way for local governments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ten billion dollars is coming to various levels of Michigan government as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

The question now — how will it be used?

“I’m sure some of it will be attached to some sort of stipulations but…a lot of it is going to be funds we can use at our own discretion,” said Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies. “It really gives us a chance to think big and tackle some of the projects that have long been ignored because of the lack of state and federal funding.”

The City of Jackson will receive more than 32 million dollars — that’s equivalent to more than a years worth of its general operating fund. Some items Dobies identified are infrastructure, essential services such as police and systemic issues like housing instability.

“I look forward to working with business leaders in the community, residents in the community to figure out how we can purpose those funds to catapult us out of the pandemic,” Dobies said.

Lansing will receive almost 53 million dollars and East Lansing will receive almost 13 million dollars. East Lansing mayor Aaron Stephens just hopes there’s not too many restrictions.

“It’s a good thing, it’s going to help our city, it’s going to help a lot of other cities too,” Stephens siad. “The God’s honest truth, the best thing the Biden administration could do is just let cities decide what they need it for.”

East Lansing lost millions of dollars in revenue from income taxes and parking so that could be one place where they start.

In the end, this is a jolt of money not only into American’s pockets, but into the local economies and the hope is that’s enough to get things back on track.

“This is a really unprecedented amount of money for a lot of local governments,” said Eric Scorsone, the Director of Michigan State’s Center for Local Government. “They do have about four years to spend it so there’s no rush to get it out the door tomorrow, but the idea I think is to stabilize local finances.”