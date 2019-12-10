Coyote makes surprise trip to Jackson Walmart

You never know who you’ll run into at the Walmart in Jackson on a Sunday morning.

This past week Nikki Fisher of Hanover-Horton and her fiance were pulling into the parking lot and saw, what Nikki thought, was a dog on the side of the lot.

Her fiance took a closer look and said it looked like a coyote.

It was.

Jolie Callison pulled out her phone and grabbed the video you can watch above.

According to the DNR, it’s not uncommon to see coyotes in urban environments.

They’re found all over Michigan and generally are not a threat to humans.

Coyotes prefer to hunt rats and other small rodents.

Even though a coyote may look like a dog and appear approachable – do not get near one.

They are still wild animals and should be never be fed or crowded.