INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m.

The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Spikes Lane.

At this time we’re not sure of the severity of the crash or what caused it.

Several crashes have been reported across the state with a snow storm causing slippery conditions.

Stay tuned as we will continue to update you on road closures.