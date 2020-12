Lansing Twsp, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have closed a portion of U.S. 127 South after a crash Tuesday night.

The crash has led to backups in the area between Lake Lansing Rd and Saginaw Hwy in Lansing Township.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and occurred at 8:40 p.m.

Police are cleaning up the area and investigating.

This is a developing story.