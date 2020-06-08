Crash closes road near Onondaga

ONONDAGA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A crash has shutdown a road southwest of Mason in Ingham County, near Onondaga.

The crash was first reported just before 4 p.m. on Edgar Road between Annis Road and Plains Road.

Emergency crews found one vehicle overturned and badly damaged.

One person was taken to a Lansing hospital and our 6 News photojurnalist at the scene said he was told the person had serious injuries.

The road remains closed while the investigation continues.

