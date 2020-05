LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Traffic is being detoured after a crash closed down westbound I-496 at the Grand Avenue exit this morning.

The crash, involving two cars and a pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 a.m.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not known how long the detour will be in place.

