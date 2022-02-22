CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte Police say two people were injured and one person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Officials arrived at the intersection of Lansing Rd. and Packard Hwy, around 1:10 p.m., finding two cars involved in a crash.

Three people were taken to Sparrow Hospital with what authorities described as “serious injuries.”

One woman later died from her injuries, and she was identified as Charlotte-resident Sue Worden.

At this point, police do not believe that alcohol played a role in the crash.

“This is still an active investigation and no other information will be released at this time,” said the Charlotte Michigan Police Department in a Facebook post.

Officers were assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Township EMS, Grand Ledge EMS, Windsor Township EMS, Eaton County Central Dispatch, and the Charlotte Fire Department.