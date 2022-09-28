LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers.

Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago.

The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message across.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of crash victims receiving the benefits they had before the no-fault law changed.

Members of We Can’t Wait say they’ve been ignored since the ruling was announced.

One auto crash survivor from Okemos who was injured in 2016 says she can attest to this, and that things have gotten even worse.

“I just want everyone to know that we need the support of the Michigan public, and we need them to know that this could potentially affect anyone because we never imagined that we would be in this kind of an accident. It can happen to anyone at any time,” said crash survivor Diane Mills Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says this has been extremely tough on her family and she is hoping for a change.

As far as the new appeal, it only applies to auto-crash survivors injured before 2019.