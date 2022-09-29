Naples firefighters waded through deep floodwater at their station on Wednesday, September 28, as Hurricane Ian pounded Florida’s west coast.

Footage streamed live to Facebook by Naples Fire-Rescue shows flooding at Fire Station 1, located in downtown Naples.

The fire chief in the footage says firefighters had to push one of the trucks outside as smoke was rising from it and he feared the building may catch fire. The video shows firefighters removing items from the truck and bringing them inside. It also shows the floodwater swamping emergency vehicles inside the building.

Fire Station 1 shares a facility with Collier County EMS, according to the city website.